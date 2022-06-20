IGNOU TEE 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday announced that the varsity has extended the last date to submit their TEE, Term End Examination 2022 final assignments, dissertations, field work journals and internship reports till June 30, 2022 from June 15, 2022.Also Read - Education Ministry To Launch Bachelor Degree Course For Agniveers, Grant 50% Credits For In-Service Training

The students who are yet to submit the reports can do needful till June 30, 2022 on the official website ignou.ac.in. The candidates must note that they can submit their assignments till June 30, 2022 both in hard copy and soft copy with the other journals, dissertation and internship reports online and offline both for the TEE, Term End Examination 2022 for the June session 2022.

Here are some of the key details: