IGNOU TEE Dec 2022 Result Released on ignou.ac.in, Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here
IGNOU Result page reads that the remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon.
IGNOU TEE December 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has released the TEE December 2022 result today, February 27. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check and download their IGNOU Term End December 2022 Exam Result. Now, that the results are out, the candidates can visit the official website of the university i.e. ignou.ac.in to check the scores.
Also Read:
IGNOU Result page reads that the remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon. In case any student is found to be booked under unfairmeans, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled.
You may like to read
To download it, candidates will have to be ready with their Enrolment Number.
IGNOU TEE December Result 2022: Follow these steps to check
For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the result:
- Go to the official website ignou.ac.in
- On the homepage, they should click on the result tab
- Click on the link which reads “December 2022 Exam Result (New)”
- Candidates will have to submit the details
- Post submitting the details, the TEE December 2022 result will be displayed on the screen
- Go through the same and take its printout for future reference
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.