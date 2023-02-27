Home

IGNOU TEE Dec 2022 Result Released on ignou.ac.in, Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

IGNOU Result page reads that the remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon.

IGNOU TEE December 2022: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has released the TEE December 2022 result today, February 27. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check and download their IGNOU Term End December 2022 Exam Result. Now, that the results are out, the candidates can visit the official website of the university i.e. ignou.ac.in to check the scores.

IGNOU Result page reads that the remaining results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical and Project awards is a continuous process and will be updated soon. In case any student is found to be booked under unfairmeans, the result of the particular student will be Cancelled.

To download it, candidates will have to be ready with their Enrolment Number.

IGNOU TEE December Result 2022: Follow these steps to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the result:

Go to the official website ignou.ac.in

On the homepage, they should click on the result tab

Click on the link which reads “December 2022 Exam Result (New)”

Candidates will have to submit the details

Post submitting the details, the TEE December 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

Go through the same and take its printout for future reference

