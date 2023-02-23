IGNOU TEE June 2023: University Releases Revised Tentative Datesheet at ignou.ac.in | Check Steps To Download

Home

IGNOU TEE June 2023: Revised tentative datesheet released at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU TEE June 2023: The IGNOU TEE June 2023 revised tentative datesheet has been released by the Indira Gandhi National Open University on Thursday. The candidates who are preparing for the Term End Examination for June 2023 can check the revised datesheet through the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

The candidates must note that according to the revised date sheet, the IGNOU TEE examination will be conducted on two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

IGNOU TEE June 2023: Key Details

The IGNOU TEE examination will be conducted on two shifts

The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The examination will begin on June 1 and will end on July 6, 2023.

Portal for online submission of Examination Form for June 2023 Term-end Examination will be opened in due course from March 1 onwards.

The candidates must note that this is a tentative date sheet.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the tentative datesheet.

IGNOU TEE June 2023: How to Download Tentative Datesheet

Go to the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. Click on IGNOU TEE June 2023 revised tentative datesheet link available on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.