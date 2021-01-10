IGNOU Re-registration January Session 2021: Here’s the last date for candidates who are seeking admissions in IGNOU. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the re-registration window for the IGNOU January Session 2021 on January 15. All those who are interested can visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in and register ASAP.

Check here steps to register for IGNOU Re-registration January session 2021:

Step 1: Go on the official website at ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ink which says ‘Re-registration for January 2021 session is open’

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen

Step 4: You will need to go through the instructions properly

Step 5: Now click on proceed

Step 6: Once again a new page will open on the screen

Step 7: Register yourself

Step 8: Fill the application form

Step 9: Pay your fee via online methods. Click on submit.

Alternatively, candidates can also register using this direct link.