IGNOU To Conduct June Term-End Practical Examination From July 15, Details Here

IGNOU has released the date and timings for the June term-end practical examination on its official website— ignou.ac.in.

The practical examination will be conducted by IGNOU at various regional centres from July 15 to July 26.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct the practical term-end examination for the June 2023 session, in July. It has released the date and timings for the same on its official website—ignou.ac.in. The candidates are advised to check the exam timetable to find the exact dates, sets, and time slots for their selected courses. The practical examination will be conducted by IGNOU at various regional centres from July 15 to July 26. The duration of the test is three hours, but for some courses the time period will be 90 minutes to two hours. The university will conduct the exams in two shifts– morning and afternoon.

IGNOU’s practical examination for MSC (MACS) course is scheduled to be held from July 15 to July 19 whereas MSCIS and PGDIS exams will take place on July 24, 25 and 26. To know more about the date and timings of the examination, students are requested to check the date sheet of the term-end practical test which is present on the website.

IGNOU Term-End Practical Examination, June 202: How To Check Timetable

Step 1: Log In to IGNOU—ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Term- End Practical Examination, June link, which will be present on the homepage.

Step 3: The timetable will be displayed on your screen.

In the practical date sheet of the examination, the candidate will be able to check the day, date and time for each subject and plan their preparation accordingly. To appear for the IGNOU practical examination, students must have attended the required practical sessions at their concerned study centre.

The IGNOU Regional Center (RC) may update the date sheet of the test at any time if needed, so students are advised to visit their RC website regularly to stay updated with the latest practical exam date sheet for the June 2023 session.

If the candidates are unable to take the practical test on the scheduled day, then they should get in touch with the IGNOU examination authorities as soon as possible and ask for further instructions. Students may be permitted to take the practical exam at a later time.

