IHBAS Recruitment 2022: Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS) has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Senior Resident and Junior Resident. All interested applicants will have to appear for the walk-in-interview beginning from March 15, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification from the official website of IHBAS, ihbas.delhigovt.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 114 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

Important Dates

Walk-in-Interview Date:

March 15

March 21

March 22

March 23, 2022

IHBAS Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Senior Resident: 58 Posts

Junior Resident: 56 Posts

IHBAS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: In order to apply for the above positions, eligible candidates must have completed.

Senior Resident: Recognzied Post Graduate Degree (MD/MS/DNB)/Diploma in the concerned speciality.

Junior Resident: MBBS or equivalent degree from MCI recognized Instition/Medical Colleg

To know more about the age limit, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.