IIAP Recruitment 2021: The Indian Institute of Astrophysics, (IIAP) has released a recruitment notification to hire candidates for the post of Administrative Assistant and Upper Division Clerk(UDC) on its official website. Candidates who are eligible for the above posts must apply on or before 17 January 2022. Interested candidates can also apply for the posts from the official website of IIAP, iiap.res.in.Also Read - GATE 2022: IIT Kharagpur Releases Exam Schedule on gate.iitkgp.ac.in; Exam to Begin From Feb 5

Vacancy Details Also Read - WBJEE 2022: Registration Begins From Tomorrow on wbjeeb.in | Check Exam Schedule, Other Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies Also Read - OSSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 140 Junior Assistant Posts on ossc.gov.in | Registration Begins From Dec 22

Administrative Assistant:02

Upper Division Clerk: 05

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the post of Administrative Assistant must have completed Bachelor’s degree in Arts / Science / Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University at least 50% marks in the aggregate; knowledge of computer applications such as word, excel, PowerPoint, internet, tally, etc.

Candidates applying for the post of Upper Division Clerk must have completed Bachelor’s degree in Arts / Science / Commerce or equivalent from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in the aggregate; knowledge of computer applications such ms word, excel, PowerPoint, internet, tally/ERP, etc.

Selection Process

For both the above posts,(Administrative Assistant, Upper Division Clerk), the selection to posts will be on the basis of initial screening, and then qualifying in the Written &/or Skill Test. Where the number of applications received in response to the Advertisement is large and it will not be convenient or possible for the IIA to conduct tests to all those candidates, the IIA has the right to limit the candidates to be called for test on the basis of qualifications and experience higher than the minimum prescribed in the Advertisement. Note, the Written test and the skill test will be held in Bengaluru. For registration, please visit, https://www.iiap.res.in/iia_jobs/.