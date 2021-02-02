IIFT 2021 Results: As per the latest reports, the National Testing Agency will be releasing the results of IIFT 2021 soon. The candidates who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. iift.nta.nic.in. Also Read - IIFT Entrance Exam 2021 Answer Key Released on Official Website | Here's Direct Link to Check

The IIFT 2021 examinations were conducted by the National Testing Agency on January 24, 2021. In this article, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can check the results once it is announced.

The results will include the marks secured by the students and the overall percentile in the IIFT 2021 scorecard.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA IIFT 2021

Step 2: Click on the IIFT 2021 Result link

Step 3: Enter the Application ID and Password in the IIFT 2021 Result link

Step 4: Download the IIFT 2021 Results for further reference

The IIFT 2021 Scorecard will include details such as the name of the candidate, date of birth, roll number, application number, sectional score, sectional cutoff, and the final percentile score.