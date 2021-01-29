New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) entrance exam 2021 on its official website iift.nta.ac.in.

The agency conducted the IIFT entrance exam online on January 24, 2021.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations on or before January 30, 2021, till 8 PM. Candidates will also have to pay a processing fee of Rs 1,000 for each objection raised. The amount will be refunded if the objection is found to be correct.

Direct link to check IIFT answer key 2021

Here’s how to check the IIFT answer key 2021: