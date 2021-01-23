New Delhi: IIFT exams 2021 are starting from January 24. It is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 3 to 5 PM across 86 cities in the country. For all the candidates who have registered to appear in the examination, NTA had released IIFT admit card on January 16, 2021. As per latest updates from NTA, for the IIFT exam pattern, students will be required to answer multiple-choice questions in a total time duration of 120 minutes. Also Read - JEE Main 2021: NTA Asks Students to Beware of Fake Website, Candidates Must Access jeemain.nta.nic.in

The NTA holds IIFT entrance exam for admissions to Indian Institute of Foreign Trade’s flagship programme MBA in International Business (IB). The IIFT exams 2021 will be held in a computer-based test mode for admissions to MBA (IB) programmes at IIFT Delhi, Kolkata and Kakinada campuses. Also Read - NEET 2021: When Will Medical Entrance Test be Held? Will Govt Increase Number of Attempts Like JEE 2021? Nishank Answers

However, students willing to join the IIFT MBA (IB) programme will have to qualify for the NTA IIFT 2021 first, and then clear the Group Discussion, Writing Skills Assessment and Interview rounds. Also Read - AISSEE 2021 Admit Card Released, Download Sainik School Admit Card 2021 at aissee.nta.nic.in

IIFT 2021: Exam Day Guidelines

1) To the exam hall, candidates must carry a hard copy of IIFT admit card along with an original photo ID proof issued by the Government of India- Driving License, Aadhar id card, Election id card, Passport.

2) They also need to need to keep the admit card till the end of the admission process as it would be required at every stage of the admission.

3) Moreover, they need to reach the examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned in the admit card.

4) At this time of coronavirus pandemic, candidates will have to follow all the social distancing norms related to COVID-19.

5) Candidates will have to wear a face mask all the time during the examination.