IIFT Exam 2022 Last Date For MBA Entrance Registration Today on iift.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Apply

IIFT 2022 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is closing the registration for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – MBA (International Business) Programme 2023 today (Thursday, November 24). Candidates who wish to apply for the MBA entrance exam for the IIFT can submit the application form on the official website – iift.nta.nic.in.

IIFT 2022 Exam – Steps to apply for application form

Log onto the official website – iift.nta.nic.in Select the link ‘IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration’ on the homepage Enter date of birth, name and other details Fill in the application form and upload all required documents You need to make the payment for the application and exam fees After the payment is completed, submit the form Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference

Candidates can make corrections in the details submitted by them in their application form online through the correction window in the official website during the period when the correction/editing window is made available. Candidates are also advised to regularly check the NTA website nta.ac.in. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in.