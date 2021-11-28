IIFT MBA 2022 Admit card: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the IIFT MBA 2022 admit card on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card by visiting the official website of IIFT MBA 2022, iift.nta.nic.in.Also Read - UKPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification Out For Junior Engineer Posts on ukpsc.gov.in | Application Begins Today
- Visit the official website of IIFT MBA 2022.
- Click on the IIFT MBA 2022 Admit Card link provided on the home page.
- Candidates can also download the admit card by clicking on the direct link present here: Click Here
- Enter credentials such as Application Number, Date of Birth, and security pin and submit.
- The IIFT MBA 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
- Save, Download and take a printout of the IIFT MBA 2022 Admit Card for future reference.