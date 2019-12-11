IIFT MBA IB 2020-22 Exam Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is slated to release the results of computer-based IIFT MBA International Business (IB) 2020-22 exam on Wednesday, stated a report. Students who attempted the exam are required to keep a tab on the official NTA website for updates.

Here’s How to Check IIFT MBA (IB) 2020-22 Exam Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA IIFT MBA, i.e., iift.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link (which will be available soon) on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter all the required login credentials including your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Now click on the ‘Submit’ icon. Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now download and take a print out of IIFT MBA Result 2020 result for future use.