IIFT MBA IB 2020-22 Exam Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of computer-based IIFT MBA International Business (IB) 2020-22 exam, stated a report. Students who attempted the exam can check their scores on the official NTA website, i.e., iift.nta.nic.in.

The IIFT MBA (IB) 2020-22 exam was held on December 1 this year across 41 cities of India in 86 centres, stated a report. Of the total 39,752 candidates who had registered, only 35,435 candidates appeared for the exam, added the report.

Here’s How to Check IIFT MBA (IB) 2020-22 Exam Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA IIFT MBA, i.e., iift.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the results link (which will be available soon) on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter all the required login credentials including your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Now click on the ‘Submit’ icon. Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now download and take a print out of IIFT MBA Result 2020 result for future use.