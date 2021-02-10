The National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the correction window for IIFT MBA IB 2021-23 for foreign nationals and non-resident Indians. The candidates can now make the corrections/changes by visiting te official website of NTA IIFT i.e. iift.nta.nic.in. The candidates must note that the correction window has opened today will be closed on February 12, 2021. Also Read - IIFT 2021 Result Likely To Be Announced Soon at iift.nta.nic.in, CHECK Oher Details Here

As per the official notice, candidates who have selected ‘Others’ on their graduation are required to check their application and indicate their specific qualifications in the form. Also Read - NTA Announces IIFT 2021 Exam Date at iift.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

Here, in this article, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can make changes in the IIFT MBA IB 2021 application form: Also Read - First Year MBA Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Practising Ramp Walk in College

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA IIFT on iift.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on IIFT MBA IB 2021 correction window link available on the official site.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Make the changes in fields of category and academic qualification.

Step 5: Click on submit and your corrections will be submitted.

Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates can make corrections in select fields in the applications submitted by the candidates of the exam. They can make corrections in the field of category and academic qualifications only, in their exam application form online through the correction window.