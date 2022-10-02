IIFT MBA Registration 2023-25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – MBA (International Business) Programme 2023 – 25. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of IIFT NTA at iift.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 14, 2022. As per the schedule, the IIFT MBA examination will be held on December 18, 2022. The examination will be conducted for a duration of two hours. Candidates should ensure that all information entered during the online registration process is correct.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 346 Posts at bankofbaroda.co.in. Read Details Here

IIFT MBA Registration: Check Important Dates Here