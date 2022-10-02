IIFT MBA Registration 2023-25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – MBA (International Business) Programme 2023 – 25. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of IIFT NTA at iift.nta.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 14, 2022. As per the schedule, the IIFT MBA examination will be held on December 18, 2022. The examination will be conducted for a duration of two hours. Candidates should ensure that all information entered during the online registration process is correct.Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 346 Posts at bankofbaroda.co.in. Read Details Here
IIFT MBA Registration: Check Important Dates Here
Also Read - GAIL India Limited Recruitment 2022: Register For 77 Posts at gailonline.com. Check Last Date Here
- Online Submission of Application Form: 30.09.2022 to 14.11.2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.)
- Last date of successful transaction of feethrough Credit Card / Debit Card / Net-Banking / UPI: 14.11.2022 (up to 11:50 PM)
- Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only*: 16.11.2022 to 20.11.2022
- Downloading of Admit Cards: Will be announced later on NTA website.
- Date of Examination: 18.12.2022(Sunday)
- Duration of Examination: 120 minutes (02 hours)
- Timing of Examination: 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon
IIFT MBA Registration: Check Steps to Fill Application Form
For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the application form. Follow the steps to register yourself. Also Read - IREDA Recruitment 2022: Apply For 21 Posts at ireda.in Till Oct 21. Check Eligibility Here
- Visit the official website of IIFT at iift.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration.”
- New users are required to register themselves on the portal.
- Now login using the system-generated ID and password.
- Fill in the application form.
- Upload the necessary document.
- Pay the application fee.
- Once paid, submit the application form and take a hard copy of the same for further need.