IIFT MBA IB Registration 2023-25 Ends Tomorrow; Know How to Fill Application Form at iift.nta.nic.in

IIFT MBA IB Registration 2023-25 at iift.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) – MBA (International Business) Programme 2023 – 25 tomorrow, November 14, 2022. Eligible candidates can fill up the IIFT application form 2023 by visiting the official website at iift.nta.nic.in. As per the detailed information bulletin, the IIFT 2023 examination will be held on December 18, 2022. The examination will be held for a duration of two hours. Candidates can pay the IIFT application fees through online modes such as NEFT, Credit/ debit card/ Net-banking or UPI for filling up the IIFT form.

IIFT 2023 APPLICATION FEES

General/ OBC category candidates are required to pay Rs 2500 as an application fee. Reserved category candidates (SC/ ST/ PH) are required to pay Rs 1250 to complete the IIFT registration.

IIFT REGISTRATION 2023 IMPORTANT DATES

NAME OF THE EVENTS IMPORTANT DATES IIFT 2023 registration start date September 30, 2022 LAST DATE TO APPLY November 14, 2022 Correction in Particulars of Application Form on website only November 16 to 20, 2022 Downloading of Admit Cards Will be announced later on NTA IIFT exam date 2023 December 18, 2022 (Sunday) Candidates will be given an opportunity of making changes, and corrections in their IIFT application form 2023 between November 16 to 20, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to fill up the application form. Follow the steps to register yourself. IIFT 2023 REGISTRATION: STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO FILL APPLICATION FORM Visit the official website of IIFT NTA at iift.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “IIFT MBA 2023-25 Registration.”

The link will be available in the Candidate Activity section.

Enter all the required details.

Once registration is done, log in again with the system-generated id and password.

Fill up the application form.

Upload all the required documents. Provide the preferred IIFT exam centre.

Now, pay IIFT 2023 exam application fee.

Submit the application form and take a printout of the IIFT application form for future reference. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011-6922770 or write to NTA at iiftmba-ib@nta.ac.in.