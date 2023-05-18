Home

IIIT Bangalore Admissions 2023: Eligibility, Cutoff, Selection Process, Fees | Details

The institute offers admission for the programme Integrated M.Tech and the programme's duration is 5 years. The IIITB offers various specialisations at integrated M.Tech programme, including AIML, TSCD, NC, VLSI, Cyber Security and Digital Society.

Bangaluru: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore, IIIT-B, one of the premier institutes focused on Post-Graduate IT education and research has begun the admission process for iMTech, M.Tech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), M.Tech. in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Master of Science in Digital Society (M.Sc. DT), Master of Science By Research (M.S. by Research) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programmes.

IIT Bangalore Programmes, Eligibility, Criteria & Last date for applications

1. iMTech

Admissions will be done after JEE main result.

Last Date: 12 June, 2023

For more details Contact/Email:

iMTech Admissions: Ms. Mythri P, mythri.p@iiitb.ac.in, 080 41407777 Extn: 116

2. M.Tech. (CSE & ECE)

Eligibility Criteria: 65% in four-year bachelor’s degree in engineering (i.e. B.E., B.Tech., or equivalent)

Last Date for Applications: May 22, 2023

For more details Contact/Email:

M.Tech. Admissions: Ms. Mythri P, mythri.p@iiitb.ac.in, 080 41407777 Extn: 116

3. M.Sc. Digital Society

Eligibility Criteria: Undergraduate degree (of at least 3 years duration) in any discipline (including arts, science, commerce, design, management, law, engineering, etc.) with a first division/class from a recognized University.

Last Date for Applications: May 29, 2023

For more details Contact/Email:

M.Sc. Digital Society admissions: Prof. Bidisha Chaudhuri, bidisha@iiitb.ac.in, 080 41407777 Extn: 187

4. M.S. by Research

Eligibility Criteria: B.E, B.Tech or equivalent

Last Date for Applications: May 26, 2023

For more details Contact/Email:

M.S. by Research Admissions: Ms Nandakumari T, nandakumari.t@iiitb.ac.in, 080 41407777 Extn: 222

5. PhD

Eligibility Criteria: Master’s Degree ( M.Sc Maths or Computer Science, ME, M.Tech (Computer Science)

Last Date for Applications: May 26, 2023

For more details Contact/Email:

PhD Admissions: Ms Nandakumari T, nandakumari.t@iiitb.ac.in, 080 41407777 Extn: 222

Click here for more details about the programmes and admissions: https://www.iiitb.ac.in/admissions

For any urgent technical issues on the applicant portal, please reach out via WhatsApp at the number: +91-9770502091.

