IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022: The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bhopal has invited online applications from interested candidates to apply for Assistant Professor and Associate professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IIIT at iiitbhopal.ac.in. Through this recruitment drive, 12 posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates applying for more than one post/department have to submit a separate application form for each post along with the requisite application fee.
IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- The last date of submission of application i.e. 10.06.2022
IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
Discipline wise No. of Vacancies:
Computer Science
- Assistant Professor: 02 posts
- Associate professor: 01 post
Information Technology
- Associate professor: 01 posts
- Assistant Professor: 02 posts
Electronic & Communication Engineering
- Associate professor: 02 posts
- Assistant Professor: 02 posts
Mathematics
- Associate professor: 00 posts
- Assistant Professor: 01 post
Physics
- Associate professor: 00 posts
- Assistant Professor: 01 post
IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
To apply for the post, a candidate must fulfill the education qualification
- Assistant Professor: Ph.D
- Associate Professor: Ph.D
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualifications, and age limit through the official notification shared below:
IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
The candidates as recommended by the screening/shortlisting committee shall be invited for the written test/presentation/interview before the Selection Committee.
IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
Depending upon the category, Candidates are required to pay some amount of the application fee.
- For Unreserved/EWS/OBC category: Rs. 1000
- For Women, SC, ST & PwD category: Rs. 500
IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022 Apply Online
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of IIIT Bhopal at iiitbhopal.ac.in.