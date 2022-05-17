IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022: The Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bhopal has invited online applications from interested candidates to apply for Assistant Professor and Associate professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IIIT at iiitbhopal.ac.in. Through this recruitment drive, 12 posts will be filled in the organization. Candidates applying for more than one post/department have to submit a separate application form for each post along with the requisite application fee.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 35 Vacancies Today. Apply Online at sbi.co.in

IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The last date of submission of application i.e. 10.06.2022

IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Discipline wise No. of Vacancies:

Computer Science

Assistant Professor: 02 posts

Associate professor: 01 post

Information Technology

Associate professor: 01 posts

Assistant Professor: 02 posts

Electronic & Communication Engineering

Associate professor: 02 posts

Assistant Professor: 02 posts

Mathematics

Associate professor: 00 posts

Assistant Professor: 01 post

Physics

Associate professor: 00 posts

Assistant Professor: 01 post

IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the post, a candidate must fulfill the education qualification

Assistant Professor: Ph.D

Associate Professor: Ph.D

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualifications, and age limit through the official notification shared below:

IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The candidates as recommended by the screening/shortlisting committee shall be invited for the written test/presentation/interview before the Selection Committee.

IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Depending upon the category, Candidates are required to pay some amount of the application fee.

For Unreserved/EWS/OBC category: Rs. 1000

For Women, SC, ST & PwD category: Rs. 500

IIIT Bhopal Recruitment 2022 Apply Online

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of IIIT Bhopal at iiitbhopal.ac.in.