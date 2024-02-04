Home

Education

IIM Ahmedabad MBA Programme For Working Professionals And Entrepreneurs: Check Application Form, Seat Reservation Here

IIM Ahmedabad MBA Programme For Working Professionals And Entrepreneurs: Check Application Form, Seat Reservation Here

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA), has introduced a two-year online MBA program explicitly crafted for working professionals and entrepreneurs.

IIM Ahmedabad MBA Programme: The Indian Institute of Management(IIMA) Ahmedabad has introduced a two-year online MBA program explicitly crafted for working professionals and entrepreneurs. This program includes a combination of on-campus, in-person sessions, and live interactive online sessions, catering to individuals with a minimum of three years of work experience. “The Online MBA programme is a blended (hybrid) programme that combines on-campus, in-person sessions and live interactive online sessions. The programme is meant for a seasoned cohort of participants with a minimum experience of three years. It will primarily be delivered in an online synchronous mode, suitably complemented through five distinct on-campus modules,” IIM Ahmedabad said in a statement. Check eligibility criteria and other details here.

Trending Now

IIM Ahmedabad MBA Admission 2024: Check Eligibility Criteria

Working Professionals and Entrepreneurs with a minimum of 3 years of full-time work experience, after completion of graduation, as on June 30, 2024. Minimum Age of 24 years as on June 30, 2024 (i.e. must be born on or before June 30, 2000.) There is no upper age limit. Holding at least a bachelor’s degree/CA/CS/ICWA or equivalent in any discipline.(Minimum 15 years of study as per the education system in India i.e. 10 + 2 + 3 or 4 as the case may be.), with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA, awarded by any of the recognized universities.

IIM Ahmedabad MBA Programme: Admission Criteria

Online IIMA Admission Test (IAT) designed for Online MBA or A valid CAT score (CAT score of tests taken within the last 5 years from March 01, 2024) or A valid GMAT/GRE score (GMAT/GRE score taken within the last 5 years from March 01, 2024) The new GMAT Focus Edition exam scores will also be acceptable. For final selection, shortlisted candidates will be invited for a personal interview

IIM Ahmedabad MBA Programme: Reservation of Seats

As per the Government of India requirement, 27% of the seats are reserved for NC-OBC, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST candidates, 5% for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD), and up to 10% for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Candidates also need to mark carefully the category to which they belong in the CAT application form.

As defined in The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPwD Act 2016), “person with benchmark disability” means a person with not less than forty per cent (40%) of a specified disability where specified disability has not been defined in measurable terms and includes a person with disability where specified disability has been defined in measurable terms, as certified by the certifying authority. “specified disability” means the disabilities as specified in the Schedule of the RPwD Act 2016. The categories of disability are:

You may like to read

a) blindness and low vision,

b) deaf and hard of hearing,

c) locomotor disability including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy,

d) autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness,

e) multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (d), and

f) other ‘specified disabilities’ mentioned in The Schedule of the RPwD Act 2016.

The candidates belonging to categories for which seats are reserved need to note and read carefully the eligibility requirements before applying. It should be noted that while it is the endeavour of IIMA that the candidates belonging to NC-OBC/SC/ST/PwD/EWS categories join the programme in proportions mandated by the law, they have to meet the eligibility criteria and a certain minimum level of performance in CAT and AWT & PI.

IIM Ahmedabad MBA Programme: Check Admission Process 2024-26 Batch

IIM Ahmedabad MBA Programme: Check Application Fee

Application Fee (non-refundable) – CAT/GMAT/GRE INR 2,000/- Application Fee (non-refundable) – IAT INR 3,000/- Programme Fee * INR 20,00,000/-

For more details, visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Management(IIMA) Ahmedabad.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.