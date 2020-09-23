New Delhi: The application process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) will be closing today i.e September 23 at 5 pm. Candidates who have still not applied for the exam can register on the official website iimcatac.in. Before filing, candidates must check the CAT eligibility criteria and fill the application form on the official website. Also Read - CAT 2020 on November 29: IIM Begins Application Process; Check How to Apply, Details Here

Here’s how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2020

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter all the details correctly in the form displayed on the screen

Step 4: Upload the required scanned documents and proceed

Step 5: Pay the CAT exam fees to complete the registration process

Step 6: Download and take the print of the application form of CAT 2020

General category candidates will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,000 and those belonging to the reserved category (SC, ST and PwD) will need to pay a fee of Rs 1,000.

About CAT 2020

The CAT 2020 exam will be conducted by Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore on Sunday, November 29. The admit card for the admission test will be available for download on the official website from October 28.

CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 156 test cities. This year, instead of the three-hour paper, the exam would be for 120 minutes or two hours.

Notably, The Common Admission Test (CAT) is an online MBA entrance exam for students who seek admissions into IIMs and other prestigious business schools in the country.