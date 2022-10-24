IIM CAT 2022 Exam Preparation Tips: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will conduct the examination for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) on November 27, 2022. The examination is scheduled to be conducted in a computer-based test(CBT) mode. The examination will have all three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude and Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation. With few days left for the common entrance exam, most of the aspirants would be dealing with anxiety and nervousness. Check exam preparation tips, steps to download the IIM CAT Admit card, and other related details here.Also Read - Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Now at kea.kar.nic.in

CAT 2022 EXAM PREPARATION TIPS

It is important to beat the stress and follow the best strategy to prepare for the entrance exam.

As the IIM CAT is a test of basic problem-solving understanding, candidates must be familiar with the fundamental concepts.

Mock tests are very important because they help students understand how to use time effectively in the CAT exam. Practice full-length sample papers or mock tests during the same time frame as that of the exam. This also assists candidates in completing the paper quickly and efficiently.

Candidates must identify and focus on their weak areas of the CAT syllabus. Continue to practice them until your doubts are cleared.

Students must perform well in all sections of the CAT examination in order to achieve a high overall percentile. Sectional percentile is also taken into account in merit preparation, so candidates should prepare thoroughly for all sections.

It is important that students get the right amount of sleep before the exam. Depriving oneself of sleep can result in fatigue and high-stress level with a drop in concentration level.

Each section of the paper has only 40 minutes to solve. Students need to manage their time well in order to complete more questions in less time.

IIM CAT REGISTRATION 2022

IIM CAT Registration 2022: Check Important Details Here Organisation Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Examination Name Common Admission Test (CAT) Level Entrance Test Category Admit Card Status Yet to be released CAT Admit Card 2022 October 27, 2022 CAT 2022 Exam Date November 27, 2022 (Sunday) Sessions 3 sessions Exam Mode Online Duration 120 minutes (2 hours) CAT Result 2022 — Official Website iimcat.ac.in

HOW TO DOWNLOAD IIM CAT ADMIT CARD 2022?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the admit card.

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Download IIM CAT Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your IIM CAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

According to the CAT 2022 examination pattern, the examination will be conducted for a duration of 120 minutes. Each section of the CAT examination is for 40 minutes to complete. Eligible Candidates will get 3 marks for each correct answer. It is to be noted that one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer/ response.

IIM CAT Registration: DETAILS HERE

Official Website : iimcat.ac.in

: CAT 2022 Admit Card Download Begins : October 27, 2022

: October 27, 2022 CAT 2022 Exam Date: November 27, 2022

CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned in the CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.