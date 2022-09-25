CAT Registration 2022 Latest Update: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bangalore) will close the application correction window for the Common Admission Test (CAT) tomorrow, September 26, 2022, at 5:00 PM. During this time period, candidates will be able to edit their CAT application form by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in.“The Edit Window will be live from 10 AM, 23-Sep-2022 to 5 PM, 26-Sep-2022. Only Photo, Signature and Test City Preferences can be changed,” reads the official statement published on the website.Also Read - SBI Clerk, IDBI, NABARD Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply For These Top Banking Jobs

The CAT 2022 will be held on November 27, 2022. The admit card for the examination will be released on October 07. CAT 2022 will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.

CAT Registration 2022: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CAT 2022 Registration Starts : August 03, 2022

: August 03, 2022 CAT 2022 Registration Ends: September 21, 2022

September 21, 2022 CAT 2022 Admit Card Release Date : October 07, 2022

: October 07, 2022 CAT 2022 Exam Date: November 27, 2022

How To Edit CAT Application Form Online?

Go to the official website iimcat.ac.in On the homepage, click on the “Registered Candidate login” option. Enter the login credentials such as User ID and Password. Now, make the necessary changes and submit the application form. Download, and take a printout of the CAT Application form for further reference.

CAT Application Form 2022: Check List of Changes You Can Make

Here is a list of changes you can make to your application form.

Only Photo

Signature

Test City Preferences

CAT 2022 Registration: Check Details Here

CAT 2022 will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. The examination will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities. As per the CAT 2022 Information Bulletin, the CAT results are likely to be declared by the second week of January, 2023. The CAT 2022 score is valid only till December 31, 2023, and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT website for the latest information.