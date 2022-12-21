IIM CAT 2022 Result Declared: Check Direct Link, Topper List; Steps to Download Scorecard

According to the IIM Bangalore release, 90 Non-IIM Institutes will also use CAT 2022 scores this year for admission into their management programmes.

IIM CAT 2022 exam was conducted on November 27, and the CAT answer key and candidate's response sheet was released on December 1, 2022.

IIM CAT 2022 Result Latest Update: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore on Wednesday declared the CAT 2022 result and now the candidates can check CAT exam result 2022 on the official website by using their CAT 2022 login details such as user ID and password.

As per the latest updates, over 11 students have scored 100 percentiles, 22 students have scored 99.99 percentiles and 22 students have scored 99.98 percentiles in CAT exam.

This year, out of the 2.55 lakh registered candidates, around 2.22 lakh appeared for the CAT exam 2022. The overall attendance this time is approximately 87%. Out of 2.22 lakh candidates, 35% are women, 65% are men and 4 are transgender.

Direct Link: CAT 2022 Result

It should be noted that the IIM CAT 2022 exam was conducted on November 27, and the CAT answer key and candidate’s response sheet was released on December 1, 2022. Objections against the answer key was invited between December 1 and December 4, 2022.

After that the panels of subject experts for CAT 2022 reviewed all the objections and announced not to consider two DILR questions– one from the second shift with the Question ID 48916815375 and the one from third shift with the Question ID 48916815380, for evaluation.

After this, the management institutes will now release their shortlists for subsequent admission processes on the basis of CAT 2022 scores, among other things.

According to the IIM Bangalore release, 90 Non-IIM Institutes will also use CAT 2022 scores this year for admission into their management programmes.

IIM CAT Result 2022: Here’s How to Check Scorecard

Go to the CAT 2022 official website- iimcat.ac.in or access the direct link given on this page

Click on the link “CAT Result 2022”

Enter the user ID and password in the provided space.

Select “Login” to check the result of CAT 2022.

Download the CAT 2022 scorecard and keep it safe for future use.