Home

Education

IIM CAT 2023 Admit Cards To Release Today at 5 PM, Download On iimcat.ac.in; Know How

IIM CAT 2023 Admit Cards To Release Today at 5 PM, Download On iimcat.ac.in; Know How

The IIM Lucknow will release its admit cards for CAT 2023 today, i.e. November 7 and they can be downloaded by candidates from 5:00 PM onwards.

IIM CAT 2023 Admit Card

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is a prestigious college and if you are an aspiring student who has applied for admission, must note that the IIM CAT 2023 Admit Cards will be released today at 5:00 PM, on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The Indian Institutes of Management(IIM) will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) on Sunday, November 26, 2023, in three sessions. The Indian Institutes of Management(IIM) will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) on Sunday, November 26, 2023, in three sessions.

Trending Now

IIM CAT 2023 Admit Cards Release

As mentioned earlier, the IIM CAT 2023 Admit Cards or Hall Tickets will release at 5:00 PM today and can be downloaded from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. The following steps must be followed by candidates to download the same..

You may like to read

The first step is to visit the official website iimcat.ac.in On the home page, you have to open the IIM CAT 202 Admit Card Download link and then enter your user ID and password. As soon as you login, the admit card will be displayed on your screen. After checking the hall ticket, download it and take a print out of it for the exam day.

CAT Paper Pattern – Check Section-Wise Topics, Time Duration

The duration of the test will be 120 minutes. The Test will have the following three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. Tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website.

IIM CAT Exam 2023: Check Top Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

Rank 7: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

Rank 8: Indian Institute of Management Indore

Rank 9: XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jharkhand

Rank 10: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.