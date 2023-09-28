Home

IIM CAT Exam 2023: Check Paper Pattern, Time Duration, Admit Card Release Date

The IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 is expected to be released on October 25 at iimcat.ac.in. CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 155 test cities.

IIM CAT Registration 2023 Ends In 3 Days; Check Application Fee, Exam Date Here

IIM CAT Registration 2023: The Indian Institutes of Management(IIM) will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test (CAT) on Sunday, November 26, 2023, in three sessions. Now, that the registration process has concluded, candidates can download the IIM CAT Admit card from its official website – iimcat.ac.in. As per the information bulletin, the IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 is expected to be released on October 25. CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 155 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned in the CAT website and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card. Check the IIM CAT exam date, how to download the hall ticket, the exam pattern, and other details here.

IIM CAT Exam Date: Check Admit Card Release Date

CAT Admit card: October 25, 2023

CAT 2023 Exam Cities – Check IIM CAT Exam Centre

CAT 2023 will be conducted in around 155 cities. Candidates will be given the option to choose six optional cities.”CAT Centre will try its best to ensure that a candidate gets one of the preferred options. In case of high demand in a particular region, CAT Centre reserves the right to allot a centre close to any of the preferred options,” reads the official notification. Once a centre is allotted to a candidate, no change is permitted. CAT is a prerequisite for admission to various postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. Candidates can check the important dates, official website, and other details here.

CAT Paper Pattern – Check Section-Wise Topics, Time Duration

The duration of the test will be 120 minutes. The Test will have the following three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning Section III: Quantitative Ability

Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. Tutorials to understand the format of the test will be available on the CAT website.

CAT Admit Card Release Date And Time

The candidates can check the IIM CAT Admit card by visiting the official website – iimcat.ac.in. To access the hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the IIM CAT admit card.

Visit the official website of the Indian Institutes of Management(IIM) at iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download IIM CAT Admit card.”

Enter the login details and your IIM CAT Hall ticket will appear on your screen.

will appear on your screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

IIM CAT Exam 2023: Check Top Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad Rank 2: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore Rank 3: Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode Rank 4: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Rank 6: Indian Institute of Management Lucknow Rank 7: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai Rank 8: Indian Institute of Management Indore Rank 9: XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jharkhand Rank 10: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

Candidates are advised to regularly check the CAT website (www.iimcat.ac.in) for the latest information.

