IIM CAT 2023 Notification Likely Today? Important Pointers On Application Process, Exam Date

CAT 2023 Notification Expected Today; Check IIM Application Form Date, Eligibility, Documents Required

CAT 2023 Notification: The Indian Institute of Management(IIM) Lucknow is expected to begin the application process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 soon. If going by the media reports, the IIM CAT 2023 Notification is expected to release today, July 30, 2023 at iimcat.ac.in. Aspirants can fill up and submit the IIM CAT Application form at – https:///. CAT examination will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.

Candidates will be able to register for CAT 2023 from the official website — /. In the application form, aspirants will be required to fill in their personal, academic, and other details as required. The eligibility criteria, selection method, CAT 2023 registration date, paper pattern, exam date, and so on will be briefly mentioned in the CAT notification. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the CAT Registration form.

Going by the media reports, the CAT examination will be held on November 26, 2023. The CAT examination is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs.

CAT 2023 Registration Important Dates

CAT 2023 Registration Begins : to release soon

: to release soon CAT 2023 Registration Ends: to release soon

to release soon CAT 2023 Admit Card: to release soon

to release soon CAT 2023 Exam Date: November 26, 2023(tentative)

Documents Required During CAT Registration

Passport Size Photograph and Signature(scanned) Valid PwD Certificate(scanned) Valid EWS/NC-OBC/SC/ST Certificate(scanned) SSC/10th/Equivalent Details HSC/12th/Equivalent/Diploma Course Details Bachelor’s Degree Details Master’s Degree Details Other Professional Degree Details Document related to work experience.

How to Fill IIM CAT 2023 Application Form?

Visit IIM CAT Official Website

Visit the official website – .

Register Yourself on the Official Portal

Look for the registration link. If you are a new user, register yourself on the portal. For registration, enter the name of the candidate. Once you have registered on the portal, then log in again to your account by entering the system-generated ID and password.

Fill up the Application Form

Now, fill up the application form. Enter your basic qualification, and pass percentage. Upload the necessary scanned documents.

Pay the Application Fee

Pay the application fee. Download the CAT Application form. Take a printout of the submitted CAT form for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA [45% in case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories], awarded by any University or educational institution as incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State legislature in India or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, or possess an equivalent qualification recognised by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

