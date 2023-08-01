Home

IIM CAT 2023: Registration Starts Tomorrow; Check Fee, How To Apply

IIM CAT 2023: The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow will start the registration process for the CAT 2023 tomorrow, August 2. The last date to register for CAT 2023 is September 13.

When one thinks about doing an MBA, the first choice is to study in the prestigious Indian Institute of Management colleges across the country. In order to secure admission in an IIM one needs to appear in the Common Admission Test, also called CAT. Now, IIM Lucknow has announced that they will be commencing the registration process for the CAT 2023 from tomorrow, August 2. Those who wish to take admission in various management courses offered by the 20 IIMs can register for the entrance test from tomorrow. The registration window will open at 10 AM on August 2 at the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

The Last Date To Register For IIM CAT 2023

The aspiring candidates can register for CAT 2023 till September 13. After successfully registering for the entrance examination, the candidates will appear for CAT 2023 on November 26. The computer-based test will take place in three shifts. The Admit cards for the exam will be issued on October 25. The details about the IIM CAT 2023 syllabus are available on the official website.

IIM CAT 2023 Registration Fee

Students from the general category will have to pay Rs 2,400 for CAT registration, whereas SC, ST, PwD category candidates will have to submit Rs 1,200.

Procedure To Register For IIM CAT 2023

Step 1: Firstly, go to the official website of IIM CAT – iimcat.ac.in 2023.

Step 2: Click on the ‘New Candidate Registration for CAT 2023’.

Step 3: In order to register, put in a valid email address, along with the mobile number, and date of birth. After this, enter the OTP sent to the entered mobile number and your registration credentials will be generated.

Step 4: Once you get your credentials, click on the ‘Registered Candidate login for CAT 2023’ and login.

Step 5: Enter the various details as required by the IIM CAT 2023 application form.

Step 6: Next, pay the registration fee through online mode. You will also have to upload a scanned passport size photograph and a photograph of your signature.

Step 7: Last but not the least, cross check all the details and once satisfied, click on the submit button.

