IIM CAT Admit Card 2022 Release Date: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will release the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) on October 27, 2022. Candidates who have filled and submitted the CAT Application form 2022 can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website iimcat.ac.in. As per the schedule, the examination is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2022, in three sessions. CAT 2022 will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.

IIM CAT Registration: All You Need to Know

Official Website : iimcat.ac.in

: CAT 2022 Admit Card Download Begins : October 27, 2022

: October 27, 2022 CAT 2022 Exam Date: November 27, 2022

IIM CAT Registration 2022: Check Important Details Here Organisation Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Examination Name Common Admission Test (CAT) Level Entrance Test Category Admit Card Status Yet to be released CAT Admit Card 2022 October 27, 2022 CAT 2022 Exam Date November 27, 2022 (Sunday) Sessions 3 sessions Exam Mode Online Duration 120 minutes (2 hours) CAT Result 2022 — Official Website iimcat.ac.in

HOW TO DOWNLOAD IIM CAT ADMIT CARD 2022?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the admit card.

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Download IIM CAT Admit Card 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your IIM CAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned in the CATwebsite and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates.