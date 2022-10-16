IIM CAT Admit Card 2022 Release Date: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will release the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) on October 27, 2022. Candidates who have filled and submitted the CAT Application form 2022 can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website iimcat.ac.in. As per the schedule, the examination is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2022, in three sessions. CAT 2022 will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.Also Read - Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration: Check Top MBBS Colleges in Rajasthan

IIM CAT Registration: All You Need to Know

  • Official Websiteiimcat.ac.in
  • CAT 2022 Admit Card Download Begins: October 27, 2022
  • CAT 2022 Exam Date: November 27, 2022
IIM CAT Registration 2022: Check Important Details Here
OrganisationIndian Institute of Management (IIM)
Examination NameCommon Admission Test (CAT)
LevelEntrance Test
CategoryAdmit Card
StatusYet to be released
CAT Admit Card 2022October 27, 2022
CAT 2022 Exam DateNovember 27, 2022 (Sunday)
Sessions3 sessions
Exam ModeOnline
Duration120 minutes (2 hours)
CAT Result 2022
Official Websiteiimcat.ac.in

HOW TO DOWNLOAD IIM CAT ADMIT CARD 2022?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the admit card. Also Read - IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2022 Registration: Check Eligibility, Age Limit, How to Apply at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

  • Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, look for the link that reads,” Download IIM CAT Admit Card 2022.”
  • Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
  • Your IIM CAT 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

CAT will be conducted in centres spread across around 150 test cities. Test cities will be mentioned in the CATwebsite and the name of the test centre will be indicated in the Admit Card. Candidates are advised to go through the official website for the latest updates. Also Read - CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme For Single Girl Child Application Begins at cbse.gov.in. Check Last Date Here