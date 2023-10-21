Home

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 Date Postponed; Check Revised Schedule, Direct Link

The release date for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 admit card has been revised by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow.

IIM CAT 2023 Admit Card: The release date for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 admit card has been revised by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. The revised date for issuing the CAT 2023 admit card is now November 7. Applicants who have successfully registered for the examination will have the opportunity to download their admit cards from the official website, iimcat.ac.in. “The Admit Card for CAT 2023 examination will be made live on 07th Nov 2023. Please use your User id and Password to login and download the Admit card,” reads the official statement on the website.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 Release Date – Check Revised Schedule

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023: November 7, 2023

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023(download link)

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 Release Date – How to Access Hall Ticket?

Go to the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Look for the “Admit Card” or “Download CAT 2023 Admit Card” link on the homepage and click on it. You will be prompted to log in. Enter your CAT 2023 registration ID and password. Once logged in, you should be able to see and download your admit card. Verify all the details on the admit card, including your name, photograph, examination center, date, and time. Download the admit card and save it to your device. Make sure to take a printout of the admit card. You will need to carry a printed copy of it to the CAT 2023 exam center on the specified date.

Please note that the CAT admit card is a crucial document for the examination, so ensure that you follow these steps to download and preserve it safely.

IIM CAT Exam Date

The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on Sunday, November 26 in three sessions. CAT will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a highly competitive and widely recognized entrance examination conducted in India for admission to various postgraduate management programs, including Master of Business Administration (MBA) and other related courses. CAT is a computer-based test (CBT) and usually consists of three sections:

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Quantitative Ability (QA)

For more details, visit the official website of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023.

