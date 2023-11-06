Home

Education

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 To Release Tomorrow; Key Details To Verify Before Downloading

The IIM CAT-designated portal — iimcat.ac.in — will release the hall ticket at 5:00 PM. To access the hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her user ID and password.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 Release Date And Time: The admit card for the Common Admission Test(CAT 2023) will be released tomorrow, November 7, 2023, at https://iimcat.ac.in. Once published, aspirants who have submitted the IIM CAT Application form can download it by logging into their account. The IIM CAT-designated portal — iimcat.ac.in — will release the hall ticket at 5:00 PM. To access the hall ticket, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her user ID and password.

“The Admit Card for CAT 2023 examination will be made live on 07th Nov 2023. Please use your User ID and Password to login and download the Admit card,” reads the official statement on the website. This year, the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will hold the competitive examination on November 26. The examination is slated to be held in three sessions.

The test will be held for 120 minutes. The Test will have the following three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

Before and after downloading the hall ticket, Candidates must verify and check the important details such as name, CAT registration number, exam day guidelines, venue and timings mentioned on the CAT admit card.

How to Download IIM CAT Admit Card 2023? Step-by-Step Guide Here

Candidates will be allotted exactly 40 minutes for answering questions in each section and they will not be allowed to

switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section. Here’s how to check the admit card.

Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” Download IIM CAT Admit Card.”

Enter the login details such as User ID and Password.

Your IIM CAT Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023: Key Details to Check And Verify

Before downloading the hall ticket, registered candidates must check their personal details like name, email ID, date of birth, photo, and signature mentioned in the admit card.

The CAT 2023 registration number mentioned on the admit card should be matched with your registered user ID.

While filling out the IIM CAT application form, the CAT test centre must be from the exam city they have mentioned.

