Educational Events: The month of October would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Right from IIM CAT Admit Card to NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result, it's a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in October 2022.

IIM CAT Admit Card 2022

IIM CAT Admit Card 2022: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will release the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) on October 27, 2022. Once the admit card is out, eligible candidates can download it by visiting the official website iimcat.ac.in. The examination is scheduled to be held on November 27, 2022.

Official Website : iimcat.ac.in

: CAT 2022 Admit Card Download Begins : October 27, 2022

: October 27, 2022 CAT 2022 Exam Date: November 27, 2022

UPSC Mobile Application

UPSC Mobile application: The Union Public Service Commission has launched UPSC Android App on Google Play Store for accessing all the Examination and Recruitment related information through mobile. This app, however, would not allow to fill out application forms using mobile. The UPSC Android App can be downloaded from the Google Play Store using the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.upsc.upsc

Official Website: upsc.gov.in

UPSC Android App link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.upsc.upsc

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on October 19, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Official Website: mcc.nic.in.

Event: NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Date: October 19

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee will declare the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on October 21, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Official Website: mcc.nic.in.

Event: NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Date: October 21

IIT JAM Registration 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will end the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 tomorrow, October 11, 2022. Interested candidates can fill up the IIT JAM application form by visiting the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in. JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test to be conducted in SEVEN Test Papers at the undergraduate level. The JAM 2023 examination will be held on February 12, 2023. The results for the same will be announced on March 22, 2023