IIM CAT Admit Cards 2021: Indian Institutes of Management, Ahmedabad on Wednesday, October 27 released the IIM CAT Admit Card 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 admit cards or hall tickets by visiting the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. The candidates must note that the admit card will be available for download on the official website till November 28.

Here are some of the important details:

IIM CAT 2021 exam will be held on November 28

The examination will be held in three sessions across the country in around 158 test cities

Candidates can check their test cities and test centre on the Admit Card.

Direct link to download IIM CAT Admit Card 2021

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the admit card: