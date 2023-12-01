Home

IIM CAT Answer Key, Response Sheet 2023 Expected Soon at iimcat.ac.in; Check Top Management Institutes As Per NIRF Ranking

IIM CAT Provisional Answer Key 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow successfully conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) examination on November 26, 2023. The examination was held in three sessions. The IIM CAT Answer Key 2023 for all different paper sets of all three sessions is expected soon. As per media reports, the CAT answer key is expected by the first week of December 2023. However, the exam conducting body has not released any official date or time. Once released, candidates can download the IIM CAT Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Along with the provisional answer key, the Institute will release the response sheet. One can check the tentative dates and other details here.

IIM CAT Provisional Answer Key 2023 – Check Expected Date And Time

IIM CAT Provisional Answer Key 2023: first week of December, 2023

first week of December, 2023 IIM Official Website: iimcat.ac.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the answer key.

IIM CAT Provisional Answer Key 2023 – How to Check?

Visit the official website of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download IIM CAT Answer Key 2023.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Your IIM CAT Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

When Will IIM Release CAT Result?



As of now, the CAT 2023 result date has not been announced by the Institute. However, the CAT Result can be declared by the second week of January, 2024 (Tentative).

First, the Indian Institutes of Management will release the provisional answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) examination. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key.

(CAT) examination. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key. The Institute will publish the final answer key. Based on the final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.

NIRF Ranking: Top MBA Institutes

As per NIRF Ranking 2023, here are the top 10 MBA Institutes in India.

NIRF Ranking 2023 Management – Top MBA Colleges in India

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

Indian Institute of Management, Indore

XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

For more details, check the official website of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

NOTE: As of now, Indian Institutes of Management(IIM) Lucknow has not released the IIM CAT Answer Key Release Date And Time or IIM CAT Exact Result Date And Time.

NOTE: As of now, Indian Institutes of Management(IIM) Lucknow has not released the IIM CAT Answer Key Release Date And Time or IIM CAT Exact Result Date And Time.