Home

Education

IIM CAT Registration 2023 Ends In 3 Days; Check Application Fee, Exam Date Here

IIM CAT Registration 2023 Ends In 3 Days; Check Application Fee, Exam Date Here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will close the registration process for the Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

IIM CAT Registration 2023 Ends In 3 Days; Check Application Fee, Exam Date Here

CAT 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Management(IIM) Lucknow will close the registration process for the Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Candidates are advised to fill up the IIM CAT application form 2023 within the stipulated time. The Institute will conduct the examination on November 25, and the admit card for the same will be issued on October 25. The IIM CAT examination will be held in three sessions at various test centres spread across around 155 test cities.

Trending Now

Aspirants who are yet to submit the CAT application form can visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in. One can check the important dates, application forms, and other details here.

You may like to read

IIM CAT Registration 2023(Schedule) Here

AUG 2, 2023, Wednesday: CAT 2023 Registration Starts at 10:00 AM (IST)

SEP 13, 2023, Wednesday: CAT 2023 Registration Ends at 5:00 PM (IST)

OCT 25, 2023, Wednesday: CAT 2023 Admit Card Download Begins at 05:00 PM (IST)

NOV 26, 2023, Sunday: CAT 2023 Test Day

IIM CAT 2023 Exam Date

The Indian Institutes of Management will conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 in three sessions. The examination will be conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.

IIM CAT 2023 Application Fee

A candidate needs to pay the registration fee only once, irrespective of the number of institutes he/she is applying for. SC, ST, and PwD candidates must upload a copy of their SC/ST/PwD certificates at the time of registration. Fees once paid cannot be refunded under any circumstances. Check application fee here.

₹1200 for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

₹2400 for all other candidates.

IIM CAT 2023 Application Form: Check Steps to Register

Filling out the CAT (Common Admission Test) application form is an essential step for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate management programs, particularly those offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in India.

Go to the official website – On the homepage, click on, “New Candidate Registration.” If you are a new user, then register yourself on the portal by providing the name of the candidate, date of birth, email id, and mobile number. Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password. Fill up the CAT 2023 Application Form by providing the correct details such as name, address, academic qualification, and other details. Upload the scanned documents. You will be required to pay the application fee. Submit the CAT 2023 application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, refer to the admissions policies of individual IIMs on their respective websites.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES