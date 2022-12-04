IIM CAT Result 2022 Expected Soon At iimcat.ac.in; Check Tentative Dates, Steps to Check Scores here

CAT 2022 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will declare the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) examination anytime soon. Meanwhile, today is the last date to

CSIR UGC NET June Final Answer Key 2022 Released at csirnet.nta.nic.in

CAT 2022 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will declare the result for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) examination anytime soon. Meanwhile, today is the last date to raise objections, if any, against the CAT 2022 Provisional Answer Key. Candidates can view the CAT answer keys, individual response sheets and raise objections by 5:00 PM today. “The Candidate Response tab and Objection Form tab for CAT 2022 will be active from 11 AM on 1st December 2022 till 5 PM on 4th December 2022. Candidates will be able to see the Answer Key as well as their Individual Responses to Questions during this duration,” a statement on the CAT official website read.

OFFICIAL WEBSITE

iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2022 TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

CAT 2022 answer key and response sheet release date: December 1, 2022, at 11:00 AM

Last date to download and raise objections: December 4, 2022, at 5:00 PM

Final CAT 2022 answer key release date: First Week of January 2023

IIM CAT Result 2022: first week of January 2023.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the answer key.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD IIM CAT ANSWER KEY 2022?

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in .

. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download IIM CAT Answer Key 2022.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Your IIM CAT Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

IIM CAT 2022 Answer Key: How To Raise Objections?

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in .

. Click on the “Candidate login” tab and enter login credentials

In the newly opened window, click on the “Objection Form” tab

Choose the question number, section, and type of objection

Pay the answer key grievance fee

Submit it.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

IIM will verify the objections raised by the students, against the CAT answer key 2022, following which the final answer key and result is likely to be out in January. The CAT 2022 answer key and result will be available on the website- iimcat.ac.in.

WHEN WILL IIM RELEASE CAT RESULT 2022?

The CAT 2022 result is expected to be declared in the first week of January 2023. Please note that the dates mentioned above are tentative and candidates are advised to track the official website.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore successfully conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT 2022) examination on November 27, 2022.