IIM-Indore Placement 2024: Fresher Gets Rs 1 Crore Salary Package From E-Commerce Company, Highest Offer This Year

The statistics for this year consisted of the average CTC (cost to company) at Rs 25.68 lakh per annum. While the median CTC stood at Rs 24.50 LPA, the highest compensation offered on campus stood at Rs 1 crore per annum.

In a major boost to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, an e-commerce company has offered an annual salary of Rs 1 crore to one of its students. This is the highest package offered during the final placement round of this session, making it a significant achievement for both the student and the institute. The student who secured this lucrative offer will be working in the sales and marketing department of the e-commerce company. “One of our students has bagged the highest salary package of Rs 1 crore during the final placement period of this session. This student has been offered a job in the sales and marketing department by a company in the e-commerce industry. The offer is for domestic placement,” an official told news agency PTI.

The final placement season at IIM Indore witnessed over 150 recruiters extending offers to a total of 594 students. These students are part of the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM). Despite the challenging job market, the institute has managed to maintain its reputation and attract top recruiters.

“We strongly believe that integrating academia and industry is crucial for students’ welfare and have made consistent efforts to bridge the gap. Our students’ ability to secure fulfilling career opportunities, despite ongoing economic uncertainties, underscores the efficacy of our philosophy,” IIM-I Director Himanshu Rai is quoted as saying by PTI. This year more than 50 new recruiters have joined hands with IIM Indore, he added.

Jobs Offered

Consulting attracted 25% of the total offers, while the finance cohort made up 19% of the total offers. Recruitments in the sales & marketing function formed 19% of the total offers and 12% of the batch opted for IT/analytics roles. 25% of the batch was extended offers for roles in general management, HR & operations.

List of recruiters

These new recruiters included, Accenture Operations, Airtel, Bajaj Consumer Care, CAMS, DataLink, ESAF Bank, Godrej & Boyce, HCLSoftware, HDFC Life, Hero Future Energies, Indus Insights, IndusInd Bank, Jio Financial Services, Mindsprint, Navi, OLA Electric, Searce, SBI Securities, Sutra Management Consulting, Suzlon Group, ThoughtFocus, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Unacademy, Zinnov and Zycus.

Prominent recruiters across sectors included A.T. Kearney, Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India, EY, Infosys Consulting, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, PwC India, Ambit Capital, Axis Bank, Bank of America, Barclays, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life, HSBC, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.

Among other notable recruiters were JPMorgan Chase & Co, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, The D.E. Shaw Group, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Asian Paints, AstraZeneca, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Consumer Care, General Mills, Godrej & Boyce, HUL, ITC, P&G, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Amazon, American Express, Capgemini Chrysalis, CarDekho, Cognizant, Genpact, Hero MotoCorp, HCLTech, Hexaware, IDFC First Bank, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro, OLA Electric, PhonePe, Reliance Industries, Suzlon Group and Wakefit.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.