IIM Indore scholarships 2026: Check eligibility, selection process and amount

The Higher Education Department of Madhya Pradesh awards annual financial aid to students at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels.

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Awarded by the Aditya Birla Group, the scholarship is meant for one or two academically outstanding students from the first year. Representational image

IIM Indore Admission 2027: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore is all set to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 on November 29. Notably, IIM Indore extends financial aid to participants in need of financial assistance. The Post Graduate Programme (PGP students receive several merit-based or merit-cum-need based scholarships. Moreover, students will also receive various central and state government scholarships.

Who can apply for the scholarship?

Participants admitted to the Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), PGP HRM (PGPH) and the Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) are eligible to apply for financial aid, provided their annual family income is below Rs 12,00,000.

Checklist of scholarships offered to IIM Indore students:

Aditya Birla Group Scholarship

Awarded by the Aditya Birla Group, the scholarship is meant for one or two academically outstanding students from the first year. The group selects recipients after personal interviews with applicants. To retain it in the second year, recipients must be among the top 25 based on their first-year CGPA.

OPJEMS Scholarship

The OP Jindal Group offers the scholarship to one or two students. Second-year students in the top 20 based on their first-year CGPA are eligible to apply. The group makes its selection through a written test and a personal interview with applicants.

Citi Women’s Leader Award

The award aims to encourage women candidates at campuses who demonstrate leadership potential. The students are selected on the basis of their Statement of Purpose and subsequent interviews scheduled by Citi.

IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship

IDFC FIRST Bank MBA Scholarship is a need-based scholarship for two years of full-time MBA studies.

Government Scholarships

Some of the government scholarships provided by the state and central government include:

Ministry of Tribal Affairs – Central Sector Scholarship for ST Students

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, offers this scholarship on the basis of annual parental income. Under it, the following are reimbursed: tuition fee, other non-refundable charges, lodging and boarding charges, books and stationery costs, and IT equipment.

Rajarshree Sahu Maharaj Scholarship

This is offered by the Government of Maharashtra to SC category students belonging to Maharashtra. Full fee is reimbursed under this scholarship scheme. Additionally, the Madhya Pradesh Government Higher Education Department every year provides scholarships to Pre-Metric, Post-Metric, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and PhD students.