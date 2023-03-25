Home

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023: IIM-K Jumps 100 Places to be in Top Business Schools

The 'QS World University Rankings by Subject' ranks world's top universities in individual subject areas, covering 54 disciplines from 161 locations and 1,594 institutions.

IIM-K jumps 100 places to be in top Business schools.(Photo Credit: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram: IIM Kozhikode (IIM-K) has clocked another landmark with its rapidly growing global reputation and has leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the Top 251-300 institutes in Business and Management Studies globally, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2023.

The ‘QS World University Rankings by Subject’ ranks world’s top universities in individual subject areas, covering 54 disciplines from 161 locations and 1,594 institutions. IIM-K was placed in 351-400 for the subject-wise ranking in 2022. The showing comes in the back of the institute improving its overall scoring from 58.3 in 2022 to 61.7 in 2023.

The rankings are based on five parameters for the participating institutions and their respective weightages are: Academic Reputation (60 per cent), Employer Reputation (20 per cent), Citations per paper (7.5 per cent), H-Index (impact and quality of work published by institute’s scholars) (7.5 per cent) and International Research Network for research collaboration (IRN) (5 per cent).

Increase in Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation and H-Index contributed to IIMK’s best showing so far in these subject wise rankings. Globally, IIM-K now stands with ESIC in Madrid, Kobe University in Japan, Shanghai University, University of Barcelona, University of Bristol, University of Cologne, University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), Uppsala University in Sweden, Washington State University and many other global institutes and universities of international repute.

Speaking on the achievement, IIM-K Director, Prof Debashis Chatterjee said: “Rankings are also a reflection on IIMK’s commitment towards inculcating diversity, enhancing employer reputation, promoting research evoking thought leadership and offering distinct career outcomes to our students.” At the national level, IIM Kozhikode has consistently ranked in Top 5 among management schools in India as per National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings and has the distinction of being the only IIM to be ranked (No.2) in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) for two successive years, 2020-2021.

Started in 1997 with its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), IIM-K is on a high growth trajectory today, offering widest range of academic programmes in the field of management education.

