IIM Kashipur Invites Admissions For MBA (Analytics) For 2024-26 Batch

The admissions for this two-year, fully residential programme’s last application day is 7 March 2024.

The programme also offers a full-year tuition fee waiver under need-based, merit-based and need-cum-merit based scholarships.

IIM Kashipur: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, a leading Indian management institute, has commenced the admission process for MBA (Analytics) for the batch of 2024-26, specially curated for those eager to seize the realm of Data and Analytics. The admissions for this two-year, fully residential programme’s last application day is 7 March 2024. Aspiring candidates can apply by visiting IIM Kashipur’s website.

At IIM Kashipur, the 24-month programme offers a robust blend of managerial principles and cutting-edge analytics subjects, empowering the participants to specialize across domains and gain hands-on experience. The eligibility measures stand as follows – a full-time bachelor’s degree in any discipline or an equivalent academic pursuit (i.e., 10+2+3), with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (47% for NC- OBC/ EWS, 45% marks for SC/STDAP) along with this, qualifying exam score of either CAT 2023, GMAT (where the exam was not taken earlier than May 1, 2022).

The highest package the Kashipur MBA (Analytics) students received was 37 lakh PA and the average package of the student remained 18.2 lakh PA. The seat intake is 160 with a gender diversity percentage of 69% women, 31% men: 24% of the total being freshers and 76% experienced professionals. The discipline diversity is 55% for engineering and technology, 21% for commerce and management and 24% being arts and science.

Upon the commencement of the admissions, Abhradeep Maiti, Chairperson admission, IIM Kashipur said, “We are thrilled to invite young talented minds yet again through our specially curated MBA (Analytics) programme for the batch of 2024-26. The programme is specially tailored keeping in mind the ever-developing business ecosystem to transform our students into leading experts in the analytics domain with the capability to contribute significantly to the world of business.”

The programme also offers a full-year tuition fee waiver under need-based, merit-based and need-cum-merit based scholarships to 10% of students of both first- and second-year batch. Kashipur’s pristine campus located at the foothills of the majestic Himalayas along with its rich alumni connections, experienced faculty and opportunities to visit industry practitioners are some more reasons to embark on this new journey of data-driven decision making.

