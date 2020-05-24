IIM Lucknow PhD Admission 2020-22: Indian Institute of Managaement-Lucknow (IIML) has announced the result of the admission process for its PhD batch of 2020-22. The successful candidates will be informed of their selection individually through email. Also Read - Kerala SSLC And Plus Two Exam 2020 to be Held From May 26-30, Dates Unchanged

Candidates, who appeared for the admission process, thus need to check their registered emails to confirm their results.

A notice on the institute's official website states, "The result of the PhD-2020 admission process of IIM Lucknow has been declared. Only the selected candidates have been informed by email. The applicants are advised to check their emails to confirm the results. In case of queries, please get in touch with us at the email id: fpmoffice@iiml.ac.in."

In order to access this notice, candidate will first have to visit IIML’s website iiml.ac.in. Once there, on the homepage, they will have to click on the link ‘PhD Admission Interview-2020: Results Declared’ under ‘News and Announcement.’ On clicking the link, the notice will open in a new tab.

Alternatively, candidates can also click on this link to access the notice directly.

Notably, in a change in admission process only for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the writing ability test (WAT) was not conducted for admission to the batch of 2020-22. Only interviews were conducted, that too online, once again due to the pandemic.