IIM Lucknow Final Placements 2024: 634 Offers For 576 Students; Average CTC At 30 Lakh

IIM Lucknow secured 100% placements for the largest batch in the history of its 38-year legacy.(Photo Credit: @IIML)

IIM Lucknow Final Placements 2024: Indian Institute of Management(IIM) Lucknow has finally concluded its Final Placements 2024 for the Batch of Post Graduate Programme in Management(PGP38) and Post Graduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (ABM19), securing 634 offers for 576 students. As per the Institute’s social media handle, IIM Lucknow has successfully achieved the average and median CTC of 30 LPA and 27 LPA, respectively, with the highest domestic and international CTC reaching 1.23 CPA and 65 LPA. “IIM Lucknow in this placement cycle saw, 250+ recruiters, the highest number across all domains,” reads the tweet on X.

The placement drive saw participation from leading recruiters like ABG, Accenture, Adani Group, BCG, Deloitte, Jio Financial Services, McKinsey, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, PwC, Samagra, Shell, VISA, Target, and TAS. The Institute secured 100 per cent placements for the largest batch in the history of its 38-year legacy.

The institute successfully obtained 634 job offers for its 576 students, placing them in a wide array of roles including Consulting, Finance, General Management, IT and Analytics, Sales and Marketing, Operations, and Retail E-Commerce. These placements were facilitated by top recruiters from around the world.

IIM Lucknow concluded its Final Placements 2024 for the Batch of PGP38 and ABM19, securing 634 offers for 576 students. #IIM #IIML #IIMLucknow #placements #IIMplacements pic.twitter.com/ju7Jc4K2RC — IIM Lucknow (@IIML) February 18, 2024

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow is the fourth in the prestigious IIM family of management schools to be established in India after IIM Calcutta, IIM Ahmedabad, and IIM Bangalore. The establishment of IIMs was envisioned and initiated by the first Prime Minister of India – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

