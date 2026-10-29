IIM Lucknow introduces MBA in Family Business Programme: How to apply at iiml.ac.in

IIM Lucknow has launched a new course, an MBA in Family Business. The two-year course is designed for owners of established family businesses and next-generation family leaders. Here's all you need to know about the course

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IIM Lucknow has been launched a new course. File image/PTI

Thinking about an MBA built around family businesses? IIM Lucknow has just launched one. You can find the registration link on the institute’s website, iiml.ac.in, and Phase 1 registration is open until December 31, 2026.

The two-year course is designed for owners of established family businesses and next-generation family leaders. The programme aims to equip participants with managerial capabilities, strategic insights and leadership skills to strengthen, transform and grow their family businesses across generations.

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According to a statement by IIM Lucknow, the program combines core management disciplines with specialized learning in family business strategy, governance and succession. It also prepares participants to navigate a changing business environment by embracing innovation, digital transformation and new avenues for growth and diversification. Its modular on-campus format, along with seven days of classes each month, enables participants to balance academic learning with business responsibilities.

What are the eligibility criteria?

To apply for the MBA in Family Business program, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

A bachelor’s degree or equivalent professional qualification (CA/CS/ICWA) awarded by a recognised university/institution in India and abroad.

Minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 10, 12 and the undergraduate degree.

A minimum of 15 years of formal education.

Must be an owner or scion of a family business/enterprise with a minimum annual turnover of at least Rs 20 crore.

A valid GMAT/GRE score or a score from IIM Lucknow’s entrance exam.

What is the selection process?

Shortlisting will depend on standardised test scores: GMAT, GRE, or IIM Lucknow’s own entrance exam. Shortlisted candidates will then be invited to a personal interview.

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The programme bridges the classroom and the boardroom. Its standout feature is the Family Business Labs, which run for both years. Participants use their own family firms as live cases, working on strategy, succession, innovation and new ventures. Each participant finishes with a five- to ten-year Business Transformation and Growth Plan, built with faculty guidance and industry mentorship, a press statement said.