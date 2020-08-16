IPMAT 2020 Results Declared: Putting an end to the long wait of students, the Indian Institute of Management Rohtak today announced the IPM admission results on its official website iimrohtak.ac.in. As the results are out now, students can log in to the official website by using their application number and date of birth. Also Read - IIM Rohtak Organises Marathon For Peace And Unity

Every year, the IIM Rohtak conducts the IPMAT examination for admission to the institute’s five-year integrated programme in management. Shortlisted students now can appear for the next phase of admission. Also Read - IIM Rohtak registers 300 percent jump in registrations as it popularity increases with CAT aspirants

Here’s how to check score: Also Read - IIM Rohtak partnering Nulearn for project management, data analytics

1) Students need to visit the official website of IIM Rohtak

2) They need to click n IPM AptitudeTest Result link on the homepage

3) Now they need to put their roll number and date of birth

4) Finally they need to click on submit button and access IIM Rohtak Results 2020

However, the admission committee of the institute will very soon prepare the merit list for admission to IPM on the basis of a composite score.