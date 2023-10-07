Home

IIM Rohtak Faculty Ranks In Top 2 Per Cent Of Stanford University Global Rankings

IIM Rohtak has excelled with an impressive representation among the top 2% of scientists from all Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) worldwide.

IIM Rohtak Faculty: In a remarkable achievement, the faculty of the Indian Institute of Management Rohtak (IIM Rohtak) has demonstrated its academic prowess by securing a prominent position among the top management institutes globally. According to the prestigious 2023 rankings released by Stanford University, IIM Rohtak has excelled with an impressive representation among the top 2% of scientists from all Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) worldwide. Stanford University releases a list of the top 2% of researchers in the world every year. These researchers are picked up based on their research contribution to their respective fields. After applying deep analysis and using statistical measures the ranking is established.

Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier has formed a database of top scientists based on citations, h-index. The database also takes into account the number of co-authors and position of the author in list of authors to quantify contribution to develop a composite indicator (c-score). Metrics also takes into account self-citations and ratio of citations to citing papers are given. All the world scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields according to the standard Science-Metrix classification. Percentiles are also presented for all scientists with minimum of 5 papers. The list is founded on the best 100,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2% in their field.

The rankings for the top IIMs in terms of faculty representation among the top 2% of scientists globally are as follows:

IIM Rohtak: 7.69% IIM Ahmedabad: 4.81% IIM Jammu: 4.65% IIM Lucknow: 4.55% IIM Nagpur: 2.78% IIM, Visakhapatnam: 2.70% IIM Bodh Gaya: 1.92% IIM Bangalore: 1.77%

In other words, the above table demonstrate the percentage of total faculty that is included in the top 2% list developed and released by Stanford Univerity in collaboration Elsevier.

This recognition reinforces IIM Rohtak’s commitment to academic excellence, research, and innovation. The institution has consistently strived to foster an environment that nurtures world-class research and innovation among its esteemed faculty members.

IIM Rohtak’s outstanding achievement, including the presence of its esteemed Director, Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, among the top scientists, demonstrates the institution’s commitment to nurturing a dynamic intellectual environment and fostering cutting-edge research that addresses global challenges. Prof. Dheeraj Sharma has led IIM Rohtak with exceptional dedication and contributed significantly to the academic world through his groundbreaking research. His research has been recognized by World Health Organization last year. He also previously was listed as top 10 researcher by the list developed and released by Omega Journal.

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak (IIM Rohtak) is one of India’s premier management institutes, known for its commitment to academic excellence, research, and innovation. IIM Rohtak has consistently ranked among the top management institutes in the country and is dedicated to nurturing future leaders and entrepreneurs. The institute offers a wide range of management programs and strongly emphasizes research and industry collaboration.

