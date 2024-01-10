Home

IIMC 55th Convocation: Former President Kovind Urges Graduating Students To Fight Fake News, Misinformation

“Stay away from the trend of sensationalizing news to garner more TRPs; preserve the values of journalism,” said Ram Nath Kovind.

The 55th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) was held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

IIMC 55th Convocation: The 55th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) was held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Wednesday with former President of India Ram Nath Kovind gracing the occasion as Chief Guest. The ceremony witnessed more than 700 students of IIMC Delhi, IIMC Dhenkanal, IIMC Aizawl, IIMC Amravati, IIMC Kottayam, and IIMC Jammu, belonging to batches of 2021–22 and 2022–23, receiving postgraduate diplomas at the convocation ceremony.

Students received postgraduate diplomas in Hindi Journalism, English Journalism, Odia Journalism, Marathi Journalism, Malayalam Journalism, Urdu Journalism, Advertising and Public Relations, Radio and Television Journalism, and Digital Media.

Besides, 65 students belonging to the two batches were also honoured with various awards.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind while delivering the 55th Convocation Address of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) told the graduating students that upcoming journalists graduating from institutions such as IIMC have to ensure that we put up a fight against the spread of Fake News and Misinformation. He said that today, anyone can use digital means to intentionally spread misinformation and that Deepfakes, Fake News, and Misinformation pose a significant challenge for the entire world.

He urged the students entering the field of journalism and media to ensure that citizens receive accurate information amidst these challenges and to be adequately prepared to tackle the misuse of rapidly advancing technologies.

He urged the graduating students to stay away from the trend of sensationalizing news to garner greater TRPs. He cautioned against employing such shortcuts and urged everyone to preserve the values of journalism. He asserted that the power to build a developed India by 2047 lies in the hands of the youth, and that they should use this power wisely.

President Kovind highlighted IIMC’s recognition as a Centre of Excellence in the field of education and training in mass communication. He noted the significant contribution of IIMC alumni to Indian journalism and commended the institute’s commitment to preparing students for careers in journalism.

Also present on the occasion were Chairperson, IIMC R. Jagannathan; Director General, IIMC, Dr. Anupama Bhatnagar and Additional Director General, IIMC, Dr. Nimish Rustagi along with faculty and staff of the institute.

Dr. Anupama Bhatnagar expressed IIMC’s commitment to providing every student with opportunities for the comprehensive development necessary for their overall growth.

