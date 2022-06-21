IIMC Admission 2022: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication(IIMC) has extended the last date to fill the IIMC PG Diploma application form. As per the official notification, candidates can apply online for PG Diploma Courses through the official website of IIMC at iimc.nic.in till July 04, 2022. Earlier the last date to register for the course was June 18, 2022.Also Read - ICSI CSEET 2022 Registration Begins For November Session: Direct Link, Steps to Apply Here

"Last date for applying of application forms for IIMC PG Diploma Courses, 2022- 23 has been extended upto 4th July 2022. Full details of which are given in the website of cuet.nta.nic.in Applicants, who could not opt for IIMC while filling up the form of CUET, will get the chance to correct their application forms from July 06 to July 08, 2022," reads the official notice.

IIMC Admission 2022: Check Application Correction Window Date

Candidates can edit/ make changes to their IIMC PG Diploma application form from July 6 to July 08, 2022. For more details, candidates can go through the official website of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication(IIMC)/