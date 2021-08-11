New Delhi: Online application process for admission to various PG Diploma Courses in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) for the academic session 2021-22 has been extended to August 15, 2021, (Sunday). Previously it was August 9, 2021. The entrance tests for all courses will be held on August 29 and exam results will be declared on September 10. The online application form and IIMC Bulletin for admissions are available on www.iimc.nta.ac.inAlso Read - IIMC Alumni Association Announces IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2021 Winners During Annual Alumni Meet

Details of Courses

There are six campuses of IIMC in the country. The six campuses are in New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizwal, Amravati, Kottayam and Jammu. IIMC offers a total of eight different courses in mass communication and journalism such as PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism, PG Diploma in English Journalism, PG Diploma in Public Relations & Advertising, PG Diploma in Radio & Television and Regional Language Journalism courses on Odia, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu.

NTA will conduct entrance exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) will be organizing Entrance Test for admissions to IIMC. The entrance test will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) at different test centres in 25 cities around the country. All details about this Entrance Test are available in IIMC Admission Prospectus and Instruction Sheet which may be accessed on IIMC official website www.iimc.gov.in.

Entrance exam to be held on August 29

This year, there will be two separate Entrance Tests on August 29, 2021, Sunday in two separate sittings on the same day. One test will be from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM for Four (04) courses other than regional language journalism, viz., for PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism, PG Diploma in English Journalism, PG Diploma in Public Relations & Advertising and PG Diploma in Radio & Television. Another test will be on the same date from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM for Regional Language Journalism courses (Odia, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu). Each Test will be of Two Hours (120 minutes) duration comprising 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on General Knowledge & General Aptitude including a few general questions from the field of Media & Communication carrying 100 marks. Questions for courses other than regional language journalism will be in both English and Hindi. Questions for Regional Language Journalism will be in respective Regional Language.

Students apply for more than one course

Candidates can apply for more than one course and for both tests. But they must indicate their preference, serial wise in their online application form and pay fee for each course. Prof. Kumar said that applicants are advised to go through the admission prospectus carefully before filling online admission form.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for admissions in IIMC. Students who have appeared/are appearing for Final year/semester examination of their Bachelor’s Degree are also eligible to apply. If selected, their admission will be subject to their producing at least a Provisional marks-sheet/Certificate in original from their college/university latest by 30th September 2021, (extendable in genuine cases after ascertaining the reasons). On completion of the course, the Diploma will be awarded only if the Original Degree Certificate is produced for verification at IIMC’s office.

Age Limit

General Category candidates should be born on or after August 1, 1996 (Maximum 25 years as on August 1, 2021). For SC/ST/Differently abled candidates, the date of birth should be 1.8.1991 or later (maximum 30 years as on 1st August, 2021). For OBC category, date of birth should be 1.8.1993 or later (28 years as on 1st August 2021).

Application Fee Payment Procedure

The Application Fee is Rs.1,000 for each course for General Category and Rs.750 for each course for OBC/SC/ST/Differently-abled/EWS category. Depending on the number of courses that one is applying for, a commensurate amount of application fee should be paid through the payment gateway.

Exam Result

The result of the entrance test will be released on the IIMC website on September 10. This year the session will start from the last week of September.

Contact Us

For any query, the applicants may contact Academic Department, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, New Delhi-110067. Tele No. 011-26742920, 26742940, 26742960 (Extension 233). Mobile No. 9818005590, (Mob. No. 9871182276 – WhatsApp message only). Email: iimc@nta.ac.in.