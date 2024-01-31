Home

IIMC Gets Deemed University Status, Now Authorized To Offer Degrees, Including Doctoral Degrees

The declaration extends to IIMC New Delhi and its five regional campuses.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), a leading institution for Journalism and Mass Communication, has been declared by the Ministry of Education, on the advice of UGC, as a deemed to be university under the distinct category. The declaration extends to IIMC New Delhi and its five regional campuses located in Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir), Amravati (Maharashtra), Aizawl (Mizoram), Kottayam (Kerala), and Dhenkanal (Odisha).

With this new status, IIMC is now authorized to offer degrees, including doctoral degrees.

Click on this link to access the detailed notification

