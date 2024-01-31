Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • IIMC Gets Deemed University Status, Now Authorized To Offer Degrees, Including Doctoral Degrees

IIMC Gets Deemed University Status, Now Authorized To Offer Degrees, Including Doctoral Degrees

The declaration extends to IIMC New Delhi and its five regional campuses.

Published: January 31, 2024 9:59 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

IIMC, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Journalism, Mass Communication, UGC, Jammu, Jammu & Kashmir, Amravati, Maharashtra, Aizawl, Mizoram, Kottayam, Kerala, Dhenkanal, Odisha
(Image: X/@DDNewslive)

Indian Institute of Mass Communication: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), a leading institution for Journalism and Mass Communication, has been declared by the Ministry of Education, on the advice of UGC, as a deemed to be university under the distinct category. The declaration extends to IIMC New Delhi and its five regional campuses located in Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir), Amravati (Maharashtra), Aizawl (Mizoram), Kottayam (Kerala), and Dhenkanal (Odisha).

Trending Now

With this new status, IIMC is now authorized to offer degrees, including doctoral degrees.

You may like to read

Click on this link to access the detailed notification

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.