Home

Education

IIMC PG Diploma Courses Admission 2024-25 Through CUET PG: Register Before Jan 24; Check Age Limit, Campus-Wise Number of Seats

IIMC PG Diploma Courses Admission 2024-25 Through CUET PG: Register Before Jan 24; Check Age Limit, Campus-Wise Number of Seats

IIMC PG Diploma Courses Admission 2024-25: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication(IIMC), New Delhi has released the admission notice for the various PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2024-2

IIMC PG Diploma Courses Admission 2024-25: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication(IIMC), New Delhi has released the admission notice for the various PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2024-25. The entrance examination for admission to these PG Diploma courses of IIMC will be conducted by the National Testing Agency through the Common University Entrance Teat (CUET)-Postgraduate.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.