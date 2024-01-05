By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IIMC PG Diploma Courses Admission 2024-25 Through CUET PG: Register Before Jan 24; Check Age Limit, Campus-Wise Number of Seats
IIMC PG Diploma Courses Admission 2024-25: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication(IIMC), New Delhi has released the admission notice for the various PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2024-2
IIMC PG Diploma Courses Admission 2024-25: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication(IIMC), New Delhi has released the admission notice for the various PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2024-25. The entrance examination for admission to these PG Diploma courses of IIMC will be conducted by the National Testing Agency through the Common University Entrance Teat (CUET)-Postgraduate.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.